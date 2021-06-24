Candidates To Replace Ousted Former Ohio Speaker Include His Son

Nearly two dozen people have applied to fill the seat vacated when the Ohio House voted last week to kick out Republican Larry Householder, who had already been ousted as Speaker last summer. And the list includes one very familiar name.

Nineteen people sent in resumes to Republican Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) by Wednesday's deadline. Cupp will choose former Rep. Larry Householder’s replacement for the 72nd District seat in Coshocton, Licking and Perry Counties.

One candidate expressed interest but didn't send in a resume.

Among those who’ve applied: former Coshocton County commissioner Grant Daugherty, Coshocton City Councilman Glenn Mishler, Somerset Village Council President David Snider, St. Alban’s Township (Licking County) Trustee Randal Almendinger, Monroe Township Trustee (Perry County) Travis Post, and Perry County Commissioner Derek Householder – who’d take the seat his father occupied a week ago. The younger Householder was first elected to the commission last fall, through a campaign that received funding from his father's allies.

Other candidates include Kevin Black, who ran against Householder in 2018 in an expensive Republican primary that included one of the most memorable TV ads in recent memory - a commercial featuring Householder in camouflage in a field shooting at a television.

The list also includes two write-in candidates who ran against Householder last fall: Robert Leist, a Libertarian, and Marci McCaulay, a Democrat.

Also in the group: Brittany Misner, Lakewood Local School District board president and vice president of the Licking County Chamber of Commerce; and Ohio State Highway Patrol Staff Lt. Kevin Miller.

Several political newcomers have also applied:

Ryan Rantz

Patrick Simpson

Tyler Maple

Melinda Henderson Bradley

Rozland McKee

Zoey Stenson

Justin Martin

Sherry Truex (who didn't send in a resume)

That political "rookies" list includes sports talk host and satirist Chris McNeil, who masterminded the parade for the Cleveland Browns’ 0-16 perfect season in 2018.

Sports talk host @Reflog_18, who arranged the Browns 0-16 Perfect Season parade in 2018, is a political rookie - but has applied to replace former Ohio Speaker and former Rep Larry Householder, expelled from the House this week as he awaits trial on federal corruption charges. pic.twitter.com/4fani7A6I2 — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) June 18, 2021

Screening interviews are expected to start right away.