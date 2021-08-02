-
Ohio’s top legislative leaders are being sued for not being transparent with the public in matters related to the state’s new voter-approved process for…
-
Nearly two dozen people have applied to fill the seat vacated when the Ohio House voted last week to kick out Republican Larry Householder, who had…
-
In a historic vote, the Ohio House has removed a former Speaker who was re-elected to his seat last fall, after he was arrested in what's considered the…
-
The Speaker of the Ohio House says recent false comments made during testimony by a doctor opposed to vaccines are out of the ordinary. But he's pushing…
-
A bill that’s been introduced in the Ohio Legislature for the better part of two decades now would add sexual orientation to the state’s civil rights…
-
Former Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) was back at work in the Ohio House Wednesday, after his fellow Republicans met the day before to discuss…
-
Ohio’s House Republicans met Tuesday afternoon to discuss what to do about Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford), eight months after the former speaker’s…
-
Thirteen elected Republicans in one of the counties in the district of former Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) have asked Householder's successor…
-
The former Ohio House speaker who’s been indicted in a federal corruption case related to the nuclear bailout law he championed has proposed two new bills…
-
The leader of the Ohio House isn’t saying where he stands on a bill that would show party identification for certain judicial candidates on the ballot.…