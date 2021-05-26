Will Efforts To Oust Larry Householder Be Successful?

It’s been almost a year since former Speaker Larry Householder was indicted on federal bribery and racketeering charges then was removed by the Ohio House from his leadership position. But he is still a member there, after being re-elected in November. Now, both Republicans and Democrats are making efforts to oust him from office.

Hours before House Democrats held a news conference to talk about their resolution to expel Householder, two Republican members came forth with a similar resolution. Now, Democrat Jeff Crossman (D-Parma) says it’s time for the Republican House leader to allow the proposals to oust Householder to move forward.

“We think this expulsion resolution should be immediately considered and we call upon Speaker Cupp to bring this to the floor post-haste," Crossman says.

Republican House Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) says, based on conversations with fellow members, he thinks there's support among members to oust Householder. But the leader of the Ohio House isn't giving any indication where he stands on the resolutions. Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) has repeatedly said he thinks Householder should resign but when reporters have asked him about moving forward on expulsion, he hasn’t said much.

“Nothing has changed, nothing to report," Cupp said when asked about Householder a couple of months ago.

And when pressed repeatedly by reporters today on where he stood on the resolutions, Cupp said, "you will see where I stand when I, when I do."

Credit Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp Statement from Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima)

In a newly issued statement (above), Cupp says some members want criminal proceedings to play out first but he adds resolutions to expel Householder will receive the appropriate process according to House rules.