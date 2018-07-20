Kasich Commutes Sentence For One Death Row Inmate And Delays Execution Of Another

A convicted killer whose execution was delayed once because of a juror’s letter won’t be put to death. And Gov. John Kasich has also delayed the execution for another killer. 

Kasich has commuted the death sentence of Raymond Tibbetts to life in prison. Tibbetts was convicted in 1997 for the murder of his wife, Judith Crawford, and their landlord, Fred Hicks, in Cincinnati. Kasich rejected the parole board’s recommendation against clemency for Tibbetts after a hearing last month, which was prompted by a juror’s letter to Kasich raising concerns about Tibbetts’ trial. Kasich also delayedCleveland Jackson’s execution from September to May. Jackson was convicted of the 2002 murder of 17-year-old Leneshia Williams and three-year-old Jayla Grant in Lima. Kasich wants to give Jackson’s newly appointed legal counsel time to review his case and prepare for his clemency hearing. 

Related Content

Ohio Death Row Inmate Executed Today

By Jul 18, 2018
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Ohio carried out its first execution of the year this morning, using a three-drug mixture to execute Robert Van Hook for the 1985 murder of a Cincinnati man after the two met at a nightclub. 

Parole Board Recommends Governor Should Not Spare Life Of Cincinnati Killer

By Jun 1, 2018
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

The Ohio Parole Board has voted 8-1 to recommend that Gov. John Kasich deny clemency to a Cincinnati killer who’s set to be executed on July 18.

Kasich Gives Temporary Reprieve To Killer So Parole Board Can Consider Juror's Letter

By Feb 8, 2018
Karen Kasler

Wednesday’s execution for Raymond Tibbetts of Cincinnati has been put off because of a letter from a juror asking Gov. John Kasich to spare the convicted killer’s life. The execution is delayed until the parole board can hold a hearing on the issues raised in that letter.

Parole Board Recommends Kasich Call Off Execution

By Mar 16, 2018
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Gov. John Kasich’s parole board is recommending that he call off next month’s execution of an inmate convicted of killing a woman in a robbery in Toledo in 1986. The board came to their decision based on the questionable actions of the prosecution.