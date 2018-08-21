Kasich, Ohio Medicaid Defend Expansion With Study And Stories From Those In Expansion Population

  • Brenda Jean Searcy (center) tells a press conference about her experience with Medicaid expansion, as Ohio Medicaid Director Barbara Sears watches.
    Brenda Jean Searcy (center) tells a press conference about her experience with Medicaid expansion, as Ohio Medicaid Director Barbara Sears watches.
    Karen Kasler
  • Ohio Medicaid Director Barbara Sears shows a chart demonstrating that Ohio's uninsured population dropped after Medicaid expansion was enacted.
    Ohio Medicaid Director Barbara Sears shows a chart demonstrating that Ohio's uninsured population dropped after Medicaid expansion was enacted.
    Karen Kasler
  • Gov. John Kasich watches the presentation with Lydia Gunderson, another Ohio woman who talked about her experience with Medicaid expansion.
    Gov. John Kasich watches the presentation with Lydia Gunderson, another Ohio woman who talked about her experience with Medicaid expansion.
    Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich continues to be concerned about the future of Medicaid expansion after he’s out of office in five months.  He's defending the program he pushed past skeptical state lawmakers in 2013 through a new study and through people who are in it.

“I am very grateful to have Medicaid. It has made my life much better and made me much healthier," said Brenda Jean Searcy, is a law student who lives with her 93-year-old dad in Westerville. She’s among 653,000 Ohioans now on Medicaid expansion.

Kasich joined his Medicaid department in bringing forward stories like Searcy’s to promote keeping the program. Democratic candidate for governor Richard Cordray supports it, and Kasich says he’s talked to Republican Mike DeWine about his support. “I worry a little bit about somebody kind of nicking and diming it away somehow – a little bit here, a little bit there – but I think they’ll be for it,” Kasich said.

Medicaid said an independent study shows expansion has cut in half the number of uninsured Ohioans, and 96% of those in the program with opioid addiction got treatment.

Medicaid expansion
Gov. John Kasich
Mike DeWine
Richard Cordray

Cordray Sees Medicaid Expansion As Sustainable, Calls For Predictability

By Aug 1, 2018
Dan Konik

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rich Cordray is doubling down on his support for Medicaid expansion and it’s economic viability. Cordray, along with the Kasich administration, says the program is sustainable and needs to remain consistent. 

Director Says Medicaid Expansion Still Sustainable

By Jul 27, 2018
Andy Chow

An argument is brewing in the race to become Ohio’s next governor. Medicaid expansion has been a crucial topic in the campaign with both candidates, Mike DeWine and Rich Cordray, taking different approaches to the issue. One piece of the debate is over whether the expansion is sustainable. 

Debate Over Plans For Medicaid Expansion Creates Questions About Who Is Actually In That Group

By Jul 20, 2018
Karen Kasler

The debate over how the major party candidates for governor feel about Medicaid expansion has launched into an examination of exactly who are the 700,000 Ohioans in that expansion population – and who are not included.

Former Director Says Numbers Show Work Requirements Might Not Have Big Effect On Medicaid Expansion

By Jul 28, 2018
Twitter

Republican candidate for governor Mike DeWine says he supports Medicaid expansion for all 700,000 Ohioans covered under it, but with work requirements. He says the program must be changed to be financially sustainable. But while those work requirements have strong support from Republican voters,  they might not have a huge effect on the overall cost of the program.

Campaigns For Governor Come Out Swinging On Medicaid Expansion

By Jul 13, 2018
Twitter

The Republican candidate for governor says he’s had a plan to keep Medicaid expansion for all 700,000 Ohioans covered under it. His Democratic opponent calls that a major about-face. And it shows there’s been a lot of confusion surrounding this key state policy, and what either candidate will do with Medicaid expansion if he is elected.