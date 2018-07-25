New Report Says Ohio Needs To Focus More Resources On Early Intervention

By Jul 25, 2018
  • Groundwork Ohio
    Shannon Jones
    Jo Ingles

A new report shows low income Ohio children are not getting enough early intervention to be successful in school and life. 

Groundwork Ohio’s Shannon Jones says the comprehensive report looked at 26 different metrics from birth to college and it showed one bottom line.

“The children who start behind in this state, stay behind in this state," Jones says.

Jones, a Republican former state senator, says more state dollars need to be directed at Ohio’s youngest children whose brains are at a critical state of development.

“We’re not doing enough to leverage enough to improve the outcomes for children.”

The report shows poor children in rural Appalachia and black children are the ones most often in need of more state resources. 

Tags: 
Shannon Jones
Groundwork Ohio
early intervention report

Related Content

Infant Mortality Bill Passes Ohio Senate

By Sep 28, 2016
Jo Ingles

The Ohio Senate has passed a bill aimed at preventing infant mortality. One of the sponsors of the legislation, Republican Senator Shannon Jones, says a lot of research and collaboration went into the bill.

“The bottom line is we are trying to focus and target our efforts in those proven and evidence based interventions to sort of scale those interventions so that we can actually, in a way that’s meaningful and timely, improve those outcomes.”

Infant Mortality Bill To Get Vote In Senate

By Sep 23, 2016

After months of being away to campaign, the Ohio Senate is coming back to the Statehouse next week to vote on a bill that tackles the state’s poor infant mortality rate. 

Democratic And Republican Women In Ohio's Senate Agree On This Bill

By Feb 23, 2016
Karen Kasler

All of the female members of the Ohio Senate – Republicans and Democrats – are backing a bill that would require employers to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers.