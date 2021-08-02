-
Republican Senate leaders say their budget makes proposed changes in child care that will make it more accessible to low-income Ohioans. But advocates for…
A new report shows low income Ohio children are not getting enough early intervention to be successful in school and life. Groundwork Ohio’s Shannon Jones…
The Ohio Senate has passed a bill aimed at preventing infant mortality. One of the sponsors of the legislation, Republican Senator Shannon Jones, says a…
After months of being away to campaign, the Ohio Senate is coming back to the Statehouse next week to vote on a bill that tackles the state’s poor infant…
All of the female members of the Ohio Senate – Republicans and Democrats – are backing a bill that would require employers to make reasonable…