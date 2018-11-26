Ohio's Leaders React To News Of GM's Decision To Close The Lordstown Auto Assembly Plant

News that GM will be idling its Lordstown factory on March 1st is prompting Ohio’s leaders to issue angry statements in news releases and on social media.

Outgoing governor John Kasich says he’ll work with GM’s leaders to see if anything can be done to save the plant and if not, he says the estimated 2500 employees will be directed to a center that will help them find new work. Incoming governor Mike DeWine says he plans to attend the Detroit Auto Show in January to make an in person case to GM about the importance of keeping that plant operating. Republican U.S.Senator Rob Portman says he’s frustrated with the decision, especially after urging GM leaders to provide new opportunities for Lordstown workers. Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown blasted GM…calling it corporate greed…for closing the plant while taking advantage of new massive tax breaks.