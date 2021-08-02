GM auto assembly plant

-
Ohio gave General Motors some $60 million dollars in state tax credits for its Lordstown operation. Now the attorney general is demanding the company pay…
New jobs are planned for three General Motors plants in Ohio. And even more new jobs could be at the idled General Motors plant in Lordstown. But as…
Gov. John Kasich says he’s still working with officials at General Motors on the planned shutdown of the Lordstown assembly plant in March, but isn’t…
Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman says he hasn’t given up the fight to keep the GM plant in Lordstown open and its 1500 workers employed. Portman says…
Gov. John Kasich says he’ll be talking to General Motors about its decision to shut down the assembly plant in Lordstown, potentially putting 1500 people…
News that GM will be idling its Lordstown factory on March 1st is prompting Ohio’s leaders to issue angry statements in news releases and on social media.…