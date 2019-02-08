Sherrod Brown Taking His Tour To New Hampshire

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is heading to New Hampshire to kickoff the second leg of his tour of the early presidential primary states. Brown says he's nearing a decision about whether to make a run for the White House.

Sherrod Brown says like in Ohio, there are many Iowa communities dealing with the challenges of bad trade deals and globalization.

And Brown says people are gravitating towards his “Dignity of Work” message.

“I think that people everywhere have recognized that their work has not been rewarded the way it used to be -- that they’re working harder than ever,” Brown says, adding that a main sentiment from voters was that President Donald Trump has not delivered on his key promises to workers.

In New Hampshire, he’ll hold forums on several topics, including paid family leave.

The RNC has dismissed Brown’s tour as a “phony pro-workers’ agenda” that requires him to spend less time on his Ohio constituents.

"Time and time again, Brown has sided with the far-left fringes of his party over a pro-workers' agenda - he voted against tax cuts, he votes against cutting regulations, and he votes against President Trump's agenda that has helped workers across the country," says Mandi Merritt, RNC spokesperson.

Brown plans to decide whether he wants to run for president or not by March.