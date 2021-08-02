-
Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said he’s talked to Capitol and DC police officers who watched the powerful testimony earlier this…
-
Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators voted for the establishment of a commission to investigate the Jan 6th insurrection. Republican Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio)…
-
After 100 days in office, President Joe Biden is set to lay out his legislative agenda before his first joint session of Congress tonight. Ohio’s two…
-
The death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University sophomore who died this month after an alleged fraternity hazing incident, has…
-
Ohio’s Democratic senior US Senator says he’s confident the minimum wage will be raised quickly and substantially, even though a provision to hike it to…
-
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says systemic racism in home lending will be one of the top priorities for the banking committee he now chairs.Brown…
-
President Joe Biden has said he doesn’t think an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour will pass in the latest COVID relief bill. But Ohio’s…
-
The U.S. Attorney in charge of investigations into both a $61 million bribery scandal involving the former Ohio House Speaker and corruption on Cincinnati…
-
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the top elected Democrat in Ohio, has been tapped to chair the Senate Banking Committee. The long-term Wall Street…
-
Democratic US Sen Sherrod Brown is calling on President Trump’s cabinet to remove him from office using the 25th amendment. That would allow Vice…