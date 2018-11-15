State School Board Oks New Graduation Requirements, But Crisis May Be Coming For Class Of 2019

By 23 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

The state school board has approved several graduation options for high school students in the class of 2022 and beyond. But board members say lawmakers need to act on some alternatives for the thousands of students who might not graduate this coming spring.

If legislators approve the school board’s recommendation, students could select from tests, final projects, state courses and grade point average in order to graduate, starting in 2022.

But board member Nancy Hollister cautioned that some lawmakers have been pushing for tougher standards. “Congratulations to all of you who have worked so hard on getting this subject to this point and I certainly wish you well as you continue this journey next year.”

Tougher standards were supposed to take effect for students graduating this year, but were delayed because thousands were in danger of not meeting them. And lawmakers are considering another short-term fix because up to a third of the class of 2019 may also be unlikely to graduate.

Tags: 
graduation standards
Board of Education
Nancy Hollister

Related Content

State School Board To Vote On Graduation Plan As Current Seniors Face Tougher Requirements

By 10 hours ago
Karen Kasler

The state school board is expected to vote on new recommendations for high school graduation requirements Thursday. This comes as hundreds of kids might not be able to graduate under the existing standards.

Senator Proposing Fix To '18 High School Graduation Crisis In Senate Version Of Budget

By May 22, 2017
tonefotografia/shutterstock.com

Next year’s graduating high school senior must get a good score over seven different final tests or on a college entrance exam, or earn an industry credential. As many as 47,000 high school juniors are potentially on track to fail to meet those standards. An amendment that may be attached to the budget in the Senate seeks to help those students.

Recommendations Expected Soon Could Help Resolve Concerns About Possible Graduation Crisis

By Sep 3, 2018
Karen Kasler

With many Ohio students back in school, officials and lawmakers are hoping to prevent a possible crisis in education like the one that had them scrambling to find alternative graduation requirements for the state’s high school juniors and seniors for the last two years.

Fear Over Effects Of New Graduation Standards Has Officials Scrambling

By Apr 10, 2017

The Class of 2018 in Ohio’s high schools will be the first to choose their route to graduation – pass some state tests, take a college entrance exam or earn an industry credential. But new numbers show as many as one-third of those students won’t be able to get their diplomas when those new graduation standards take effect next year. That has the state’s education leaders scrambling to make changes.

DeWine Rolls Out Workforce Development Plan, Saying He's "Reinventing Job Training"

By Aug 13, 2018
Karen Kasler

The Republican candidate for governor has rolled out a workforce development and economic investment plan that he describes as cutting edge – focusing on public-private partnerships but also shutting down what he says are regulations that hurt businesses.