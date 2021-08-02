graduation standards

-
For the first time in five years, Ohio will be looking for a new state schools superintendent, now that longtime Department of Education veteran Paolo…
(UPDATE: As he said he would, DeMaria set the competency score at 684 for Algebra I and English II, which is within "basic" and below "proficient" in the…
After lawmakers have spent years making tweaks and changes to the high school graduation requirements, the incoming freshman class is beginning its high…
The Senate budget includes a set of high school graduation requirements that could settle that issue, which the state has been struggling with for years.…
The plan from business coalitions, higher-wealth districts and a charter schools group combines 20 credits of coursework, good final scores on basic high…
The state school board has sent to lawmakers what they say is a resolution to the problem of changing requirements for getting a high school diploma in…
An Ohio Senate committee has approved "alternate pathways" to graduation for high school seniors and juniors who are not on track to earn their diploma…
High school seniors not meeting the testing benchmarks to graduate next year could have extra options on the table, such as good attendance and GPA. That…
For the second year in a row, Ohio lawmakers are considering delaying tougher new requirements for a high school diploma because thousands of students are…
Superintendents are calling on lawmakers to help the state avoid a possible high school graduation crisis -- again. They say, without state intervention,…