State's Personal Tax Revenue Off For August, But Says Overall Tax Receipts On Track

By 1 minute ago
  • Karen Kasler

Two months into the fiscal year, the state budget department says its forecast for tax revenues is close to on track.

August’s personal income tax take was down nearly 2 percent for the month, and the state’s main business tax, the commercial activity tax, was down almost 4 percent. But because of strong numbers for the state sales tax and other categories, total tax receipts are up almost a point over forecasts. But total revenues are off by a little less than a point. But the budget department says it appears the state “is slightly overperforming the plan”, and seems confident there won’t be a repeat of the spring of 2017, when revenue shortfalls forced lawmakers to cut $800 million as the budget was being negotiated.

Tags: 
tax revenue

Related Content

State Reports Slight Bump In Revenue, Income Tax Receipts Dip

By Aug 6, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

The state is off to a better than expected fiscal year with revenues coming in slightly higher than estimates. The new fiscal year, however, is seeing the continuation of at least one downward trending revenue source.

Kasich Proposes Withholding Less From Paychecks

By Aug 7, 2018
Andy Chow

The state’s budget office is forecasting a surplus at the end of this fiscal year. Gov. John Kasich says he wants to take that extra money and adjust withholdings, resulting in more money in Ohioans’ paychecks. 

Income Tax Take Is Up, After Being Off Estimates For Two Months In A Row

By May 4, 2018
Karen Kasler

Personal income tax revenue is back up again in the latest round of monthly reports from the state budget office.

Income Tax Revenue Up For Two Straight Months, Bringing Up Overall Surplus

By Jun 6, 2018
Karen Kasler

For the second month in a row, the state has brought in more personal income tax revenue than it budgeted for, meaning its surplus is growing. 