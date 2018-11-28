U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Blasts GM, Wall Street And "DC Cronies" Over Lordstown Plant Closing

Ohio’s senior Senator is blasting General Motors for planning to close the Lordstown plant in March. He says Congress needs to change the tax code to prevent companies from benefitting from that action in the future.

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says workers are being hurt by GM’s decision.

“While people’s lives were being upended in the Mahoning Valley and around the country, parents were having painful discussions at the kitchen tables, Wall Street traders, as is their want, were celebrating. Look at their stock prices- it went up. Wall Street and its cronies in Washington don’t value work. They don’t understand the dignity of work," Brown says.

Brown says he’s going to talk to President Trump and is working with Congressional leaders on a bill to take away a big tax incentive for companies to move out of the US. GM has announced it will build a new plant in Mexico.