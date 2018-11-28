U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Blasts GM, Wall Street And "DC Cronies" Over Lordstown Plant Closing

By 7 minutes ago
  • Sherrod Brown after winning election
    Sherrod Brown after winning election
    Jo Ingles

Ohio’s senior Senator is blasting General Motors for planning to close the Lordstown plant in March. He says Congress needs to change the tax code to prevent companies from benefitting from that action in the future.

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says workers are being hurt by GM’s decision.

“While people’s lives were being upended in the Mahoning Valley and around the country, parents were having painful discussions at the kitchen tables, Wall Street traders, as is their want, were celebrating. Look at their stock prices- it went up. Wall Street and its cronies in Washington don’t value work. They don’t understand the dignity of work," Brown says.

Brown says he’s going to talk to President Trump and is working with Congressional leaders on a bill to take away a big tax incentive for companies to move out of the US. GM has announced it will build a new plant in Mexico. 

Tags: 
Sherrod Brown
Lordstown
General Motors

Related Content

U.S. Senator Rob Portman Says He Hasn't Given Up Fight To Keep Lordstown GM Plant Open

By 20 hours ago
Statehouse News Bureau

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman says he hasn’t given up the fight to keep the GM plant in Lordstown open and its 1500 workers employed. 

Kasich Says He'll Talk To GM, But Suggests There Are Options If Lordstown Assembly Plant Is Closed

By Nov 26, 2018
Tim Dubravetz

Gov. John Kasich says he’ll be talking to General Motors about its decision to shut down the assembly plant in Lordstown, potentially putting 1500 people out of work. But he’s sounding like all isn’t lost even if the plant closes.

Ohio's Leaders React To News Of GM's Decision To Close The Lordstown Auto Assembly Plant

By Nov 26, 2018
Jenson, Shutterstock.com

News that GM will be idling its Lordstown factory on March 1st is prompting Ohio’s leaders to issue angry statements in news releases and on social media. 

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Is Thinking About A Run For President In 2020

By Nov 12, 2018
Aleksei Pavloff

One of the three Democrats who won statewide in Ohio last week, U. S. Senator Sherrod Brown, says he’s thinking about his next step - maybe running for president.  

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown Beats Jim Renacci, Wins Third Term In One Of Few Bright Spots For Democrats

By Nov 7, 2018

Ohio’s senior US Senator won a third term in what was virtually the only bright spot for the state’s Democrats in this midterm election. But the victory for Sherrod Brown over Congressman Jim Renacci was much narrower than many expected.