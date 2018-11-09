What Kasich Wants To See In Lame Duck Session, And The Bill He'd Definitely Veto

Ohio lawmakers are preparing to return to the Statehouse for what looks like a busy lame duck session. This is when legislators pass a slew of bills before the year ends. Gov. John Kasich is among the many state leaders preparing for what could be a big fight over hot button bills.

There’s at least one bill Kasich says he knows he won’t sign.

“Stand Your Ground bill, I’d veto any bill like that,” Kasich says.

Republican lawmakers have hinted at moving the Stand Your Ground bill, which makes it easier to use lethal force in self-defense.

The gun bill Kasich does want them to approve is the “Red Flag Law,” which allows people to ask a court to confiscate someone’s firearms if they seem to pose a threat.

“It would be a terrible mistake not to do it in this lame duck session because when you get into the next session everyone’s going to be worried about who’s going to yell at them,” says Kasich.

He points to the latest mass shooting in a southern California bar as proof that Ohio needs to pass his so-called common sense gun regulations.