What Kasich Wants To See In Lame Duck Session, And The Bill He'd Definitely Veto

  • Gov. John Kasich signs an executive order in April in an attempt to strengthen recordkeeping for gun background checks
    Andy Chow

Ohio lawmakers are preparing to return to the Statehouse for what looks like a busy lame duck session. This is when legislators pass a slew of bills before the year ends. Gov. John Kasich is among the many state leaders preparing for what could be a big fight over hot button bills.

There’s at least one bill Kasich says he knows he won’t sign.

“Stand Your Ground bill, I’d veto any bill like that,” Kasich says.

Republican lawmakers have hinted at moving the Stand Your Ground bill, which makes it easier to use lethal force in self-defense.

The gun bill Kasich does want them to approve is the “Red Flag Law,” which allows people to ask a court to confiscate someone’s firearms if they seem to pose a threat.

“It would be a terrible mistake not to do it in this lame duck session because when you get into the next session everyone’s going to be worried about who’s going to yell at them,” says Kasich.

He points to the latest mass shooting in a southern California bar as proof that Ohio needs to pass his so-called common sense gun regulations.

2018 Lame Duck Session
guns

Kasich: Expanded Training, Streamlined System To Improve Criminal Database Reporting

By Sep 24, 2018
Andy Chow

Gov. John Kasich is adding more oversight on local officials to make sure they’re entering crucial information into a national criminal database. The system is used to make sure people convicted of violent crimes can’t get a gun. But Kasich says there are gaps. 

"Stand Your Ground" Bill Shelved In House, For Now

By Jun 26, 2018
Jo Ingles

The House will hold session tomorrow without voting on a controversial piece of legislation that makes it easier to use lethal force in self-defense. Opponents of the bill say the so-called “Stand Your Ground” bill was shelved because of strong public outcry. 

Does Gun Reform Bill Backed By Gov. John Kasich Stand A Chance For Passage?

By Apr 25, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. John Kasich has been urging lawmakers to pass a bill that would put a red flag law in place to prevent people deemed dangerous by a court from buying guns. It would also ban bump stock attachments for guns and make other reforms. But it appears it won’t be easy to get it passed.