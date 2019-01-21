Why A State Lawmaker Is Giving His Pay Raise To Charity

State and local elected officials are getting a raise thanks to a law passed last month. But at least one legislator says he plans to give the amount of the raise away to charity because of the way it came about.

The raise was attached to a bill hiking death benefits for survivors of first responders, which became law after Gov. John Kasich’s veto was overridden. Republican Representative John Becker called the process shameless, and voted against the bill and the veto override.

“You know everything that people hate about politicians is exactly what we did in this bill," Becker says.

Becker says he’ll donate the amount of the raise to a different charity every month, and is calling on other lawmakers to do the same.