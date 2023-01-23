© 2023 The Statehouse News Bureau
Timeline: The trial of Larry Householder and Ohio's largest corruption case

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbus, after making an initial appearance by video. He was arrested Tuesday, as were former Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges, Householder's advisor and two lobbyists.
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbus in July 2020.

The trial of Larry Householder, former Ohio House speaker, and Matt Borges, former FirstEnergy lobbyist, is set to begin on Monday with opening arguments in a federal courthouse in Cincinnati.

Attorneys have spent the last 30 months preparing for their arguments for the case that accuses Householder of receiving $61 million in bribes in exchange for passing a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout bill.

FirstEnergy, a lobbyist connected to the utility, and a Republican political strategist have all admitted to their role in a bribery scheme that funneled tens of millions of dollars through a series of dark money groups that ultimately landed in a 501(c)4 called Generation Now, allegedly controlled by Larry Householder.

Householder and Borges have pleaded "not guilty" in the case.

Follow: Scroll through the timeline detailing the events that led up to the trial.

