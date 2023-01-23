Timeline: The trial of Larry Householder and Ohio's largest corruption case
The trial of Larry Householder, former Ohio House speaker, and Matt Borges, former FirstEnergy lobbyist, is set to begin on Monday with opening arguments in a federal courthouse in Cincinnati.
Attorneys have spent the last 30 months preparing for their arguments for the case that accuses Householder of receiving $61 million in bribes in exchange for passing a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout bill.
FirstEnergy, a lobbyist connected to the utility, and a Republican political strategist have all admitted to their role in a bribery scheme that funneled tens of millions of dollars through a series of dark money groups that ultimately landed in a 501(c)4 called Generation Now, allegedly controlled by Larry Householder.
Householder and Borges have pleaded "not guilty" in the case.
