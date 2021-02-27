© 2023 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
David Greismeyer has many metal sculptures scattered throughout his studio. Most of them go to Ohio's small towns.
4 Images

David Greismeyer's Art

IMG_0136.jpg
David Greismeyer has many metal sculptures scattered throughout his studio. Most of them go to Ohio's small towns. (Kendall Crawford / The Ohio Newsroom )
IMG_0127.jpg
David Greismeyer has many metal sculptures scattered throughout his studio. Most of them go to Ohio's small towns. (Kendall Crawford / The Ohio Newsroom )
IMG_0121.jpg
David Greismeyer has many metal sculptures scattered throughout his studio. Most of them go to Ohio's small towns. (Kendall Crawford / The Ohio Newsroom )
IMG_0124.jpg
David Greismeyer has many metal sculptures scattered throughout his studio. Most of them go to Ohio's small towns. (Kendall Crawford / The Ohio Newsroom )
1/4