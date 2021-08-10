Cincinnati Mayor Officially Enters The Race For Governor

Cranley has been saying he's running for governor for months. But now, he's making it official.

Cranley says Cincinnati was going through some tough times when he became mayor. But he says he has brought the city back and wants to do the same for Ohio.

“Ohio needs a comeback and we deserve a governor who has led a comeback. My career is synonymous with Cincinnati’s comeback and Mike DeWine and the Republicans who have led our state for 32 years – their careers are synonymous with decline," Cranley says.

Cranley says he wants to legalize marijuana in Ohio if he's elected governor. Right now, Ohio has a medical marijuana program but critics say it is expensive and difficult to access.

Cranley will challenge Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley to get the party’s nod. On the Republican side, Mike DeWine is running for re-election but he’ll be challenged by at least two others running to his right – former Congressman Jim Renacci and Central Ohio farmer Joe Blystone.

