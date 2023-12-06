© 2023 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A holiday light display in the shape of a red train engine with Santa Claus in the driver's seat.
4 Images

Findlay Train Display

Train Display.jpg
Each December, the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation club decorates old train cars, quarter-sized functional trains and model train sets to celebrate the holiday season and share a passion for the vehicle. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
Model Trains 1.jpg
Each December, the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation club decorates old train cars, quarter-sized functional trains and model train sets to celebrate the holiday season and share a passion for the vehicle. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
Christmas Trees.jpg
Each December, the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation club decorates old train cars, quarter-sized functional trains and model train sets to celebrate the holiday season and share a passion for the vehicle. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
Train Light.jpg
Each December, the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation club decorates old train cars, quarter-sized functional trains and model train sets to celebrate the holiday season and share a passion for the vehicle. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
1/4