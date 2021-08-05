© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

Ohio Attorney General Rejects Petition For Backers Of Marijuana Legalization Effort

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 5, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT
marijuana purchased at a Denver, Colorado store (credit Jo Ingles).png
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
marijuana at a Denver, Colorado store

Dave Yost says the group behind the effort needs to make changes to its petitions.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a proposed statute that would have put a marijuana legalization bill in front of the state legislature.

Yost said the summary of the statute is not a fair and truthful representation of the proposed law. The letter Yost sent to the group behind the bill says there are seven defects in the submitted summary. He said the petition does not seek to enact a single law but instead add an entire chapter to the Ohio Revised Code. Now it’s up to the group to fix the problems and resubmit the proposal if they want to keep moving legalization forward.

