Summit Aims To Stop Annoying Robocalls

Many people get unwelcome calls on their phone at all hours of the day (and sometimes night) offering everything from an extension on a car warranty to an insurance offer. Those calls can be irritating. And you can receive them, even if you have subscribed to the national "Do Not Call" list.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is working with Michigan’s attorney general and others to stop those robocalls, which he says have cost Ohioans around $10 million in self-reported losses. The pair will be taking part in the National Association of Attorneys General 2021 Robocall Virtual Summit.

Yost compares robocalls to a “plague of locusts” except he says robocallers use a complicated web of technology. He says there’s a plan in the works at the federal level to get them to stop. And this summit, he says, will help states get data they need to fight robocalls. But he urges Ohioans to continue to join the federal “do not call” list.

“A violation of the “do not call” list -that’s an additional infraction that we can use," Yost says.

Yost says this problem cannot be solved unless the states and federal governments, along with internet providers, work together. His office has received more than 55,000 complaints about robocalls.

