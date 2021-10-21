© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

Ohio's new license plate is a blast from the past with a new twist

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published October 21, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT
And just hours after it was unveiled, an artistic edit was made on it.

Ohio’s vehicle license plates are getting their first overhaul since the “Ohio Pride” design was put out in 2013. The new plate is reminiscent of the one issued during Democratic former Gov. Ted Strickland’s time in office.

The new plate has some features that were also on the Beautiful Ohio plate that was put out in 2010. Those include a sunrise, a farm scene, a city skyline, and the Wright Brothers plane, though an edit was made to that last feature after complaints were made about it flying backward.

There’s a new addition to this plate - a little girl on a tree swing with her dog sitting on the ground beside her. Gov. Mike DeWine sort of admits the dog looks like Dolly, the springer spaniel the first family owns.

“Yea, the dog has some resemblance to a springer spaniel," DeWine said with a chuckle.

This new plate is called “Sunrise in Ohio.” DeWine says it celebrates the state’s diversity and the state’s bold, bright future. It will be available to drivers beginning on December 29th.

Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
