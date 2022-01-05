© 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

Former Dayton mayor taps Cuyahoga County leader as running mate in gubernatorial race

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published January 5, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST
Cheryl Stephens Nan Whaley 010521.jpg
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Cheryl Stephens, Cuyahoga County Council member, joins Nan Whaley's gubernatorial ticket for the Democratic nomination.

Nan Whaley announced Wednesday she's selected Cheryl Stephens to join her ticket in the race for the Democratic nomination in the Ohio governor's race.

Stephens is a member of the Cuyahoga County Council, CEO of the non-profit East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation (EANDC), and former mayor of Cleveland Heights.

Whaley says Stephens is a leader who knows how to focus on accomplishing her goals for the community.

"We deserve a state that works for us. And the only way we'll get there is with the total overhaul. And as your next governor and lieutenant governor, that's our promise. Government that is looking out for you, not themselves," says Whaley.

Nan Whaley Cheryl Stephens 010521 - CHOW.jpg
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Nan Whaley, former Dayton mayor, announces Cheryl Stephens as her running mate in the 2022 Ohio gubernatorial race.

Stephens emphasized her passion for Ohio and the ability to foster the "American dream." She says that dream comprises three points: access to quality education, fair wages, and affordable home ownership.

"What I see in my work every day is families that are struggling. They live paycheck to paycheck. We need to get wages up to help them take care of their families better," says Stephens.

Whaley says their ticket is focused on raising the minimum wage, improving workforce development, and ending corruption in state government. She has targeted HB6, the law at the center of the nuclear power plant bribery scandal. Whaley says she will repeal all remaining provisions of HB6 and create an accountability office in her administration.

Whaley has been outpacing her Democratic opponent, John Cranley, in fundraising. The two will be running for the Democratic nomination in the May 3 primary.

Andy Chow
Contact Andy at achow@statehousenews.org.
