© 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government/Politics

US Supreme Court strikes down Ohio-led case arguing against COVID vaccine-or-test mandate

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published January 13, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST
IMG_8528.JPEG
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The US Supreme Court, with barricades still surrounding it in April 2020.

Ohio was the leader of the 27 Republican-run states that opposed the mandate and brought it to the high court.

By a 6-3 vote, the US Supreme Court has blocked President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for many employers, but leaves a similar mandate for health care workers in place.

Attorney General Dave Yost said the ruling protects individual rights and freedom.

After the arguments last week Yost said it wasn’t about whether vaccines work or if a mandate is a good idea, but that a mandate must be enacted by Congress, not an agency or the Biden administration.

“Once you give a bureaucrat the vast power to implement these kinds of mandates through the OSHA law, you'll never close that door. And that, my friends, is what this case is actually all about," Yost said.

The mandate would have applied to more than 80 million people working in businesses with more than 100 employees.

It was Ohio Solicitor General Ben Flowers who argued the case – he did so remotely, since he had tested positive for COVID.

Government/Politics
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614-578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content