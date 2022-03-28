No decision on fourth set of Ohio House, Senate maps with deadline hours away

Today is the deadline for a fourth set of state House and Senate maps to be approved by the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission.

Outside mapmakers hired by the state have created some drafts of those legislative maps, but no final decision was made over the weekend, with tonight’s midnight deadline looming.

After a late start to Sunday's meeting, House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) suggested a 90-minute recess to look at more data after the mapmakers presented their drafts.

House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) objected.

“The issue here is decisions that we need to make that is slowing them down and this feels like we are just throwing sands in the gears," Russo said.

But Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said the process takes time.

“Trying to come up with a completely different map over a space of four or five days and complying with the constitution is going to be difficult. But we have to comply with the constitution," Huffman said.

But the commission agreed that the outside mapmakers should avoid putting incumbents against each other when possible.

Meanwhile, three federal judges have been asked to put the most recent set of maps ruled unconstitutional in place so the full May 3 primary can go forward.