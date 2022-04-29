Watch: Ohio gubernatorial candidates talk about the issues
Several candidates are vying for the Republican and Democratic nomination in Ohio's gubernatorial race. Whoever wins the May 3 primary will square off in the November general election.
The candidates talked about the issues they think are most important for the state of Ohio. Below are the full interviews with each candidate.
Watch: Joe Blystone, Ohio Gubernatorial Republican candidate
Watch: John Cranley, Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic candidate
Watch: Mike DeWine, Ohio Gubernatorial Republican candidate
Watch: Jim Renacci, Ohio Gubernatorial Republican candidate
Watch: Nan Whaley, Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic candidate