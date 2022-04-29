© 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

Watch: Ohio gubernatorial candidates talk about the issues

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow,
Karen KaslerJo Ingles
Published April 29, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT
2022 Primary Election WEB LOGO.png

Several candidates are vying for the Republican and Democratic nomination in Ohio's gubernatorial race. Whoever wins the May 3 primary will square off in the November general election.

The candidates talked about the issues they think are most important for the state of Ohio. Below are the full interviews with each candidate.

Watch: Joe Blystone, Ohio Gubernatorial Republican candidate

Watch: John Cranley, Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic candidate

Watch: Mike DeWine, Ohio Gubernatorial Republican candidate

Watch: Jim Renacci, Ohio Gubernatorial Republican candidate

Watch: Nan Whaley, Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic candidate

Tags

Government/Politics Ohio Election 2022: Candidates On The Issues2022 Ohio Elections
