Tim Ryan wins U.S. Senate Democratic nomination in Ohio primary

Congressman Tim Ryan has won the Democratic nomination in his run for U.S. Senate, according to unofficial statewide election results.

Ryan beat Morgan Harper, an attorney and community activist, and Traci Johnson, a business owner and activist.

Based on unofficial election results, Ryan got nearly 70% of the vote, Harper with more than 17%, and Johnson landed with 12%.

Ryan's campaign focused on general election issues in hopes of having a broad appeal outside of just Democratic voters, such as hammering issues on trade and immigration.

Despite criticism over some of his campaign rhetoric, Ryan has not backed down from his stance on being tough on China over trade issues.

On the night before the primary, Ryan released another ad saying that the Democratic party "got it wrong" on issues like "defunding the police" and trade deals that sent jobs overseas.

"You want culture wars? I'm not your guy. You want a fighter for Ohio? I'm all in," Ryan said in his ad.

Daniel Konik / Statehouse News Bureau U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Morgan Harper talks to supporters in Columbus on election night.

Harper tried to fire back at Ryan by saying his rhetoric sounded similar to Republican talking points.

"We're not going to win by trying to be Republicans. We really have to stand up for our values as a party and as a state," said Harper.

Ryan has also said the U.S. needs to be tougher on border security. He said there needs to be more border patrol agents at different points of entry in order to stop the flow of drugs into the country.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters issued a statement Tuesday night to congratulate Ryan.

"Tim understands that all work has dignity, and he has spent his career fighting for a fair shot for Ohio workers. As Ohio’s next U.S. Senator, Tim will keep working alongside Sherrod Brown to level the playing field and invest in our state so that we can out-compete China and create more opportunities for working families in every corner of our state – a far cry from any of the unaccountable and out of touch millionaires vying for the GOP nomination in this race," Walters said in a statement.

Ryan had raised $13 million and Harper $1.2 million. There is no record of fundraising by Johnson with the Federal Elections Commission.