A timeline of Ohio's redistricting saga
An Ohio redistricting process that began in August 2021 to draw new state legislative district maps has seen many twists and turns that eventually entangled all three branches of government.
The process to draw Ohio's 99 House seats and 33 Senate seats, was overhauled by a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2015.
