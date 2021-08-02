redistricting

-
Ohio’s top legislative leaders are being sued for not being transparent with the public in matters related to the state’s new voter-approved process for…
Some voting rights groups are urging Gov. Mike DeWine to veto some parts of the budget when he signs it. The ACLU of Ohio, Common Cause Ohio, All Voting…
Republicans in the Senate have added to their budget a provision that could directly affect the upcoming process to draw new maps for a 15-member…
A federal appeals court has sided with Ohio’s attorney general in his lawsuit to get US Census data earlier than expected to draw maps for Ohio's…
A plan to put a constitutional amendment up for a Ohio-wide vote in August has been scrapped. That amendment would have extended the deadline to draw new…
Democratic lawmakers are calling on Ohio to go to the Ohio Supreme Court in order to extend deadlines to create new legislative maps. This counters a…
The president of the Ohio Senate says since census information is coming in late this year, it is impossible to draw new maps based on the dates in the…
A federal judge has dismissed Republican Attorney General Dave Yost’s lawsuit against the Biden administration to force the results of last year’s Census…
The League of Women Voters of Ohio is opposing a lawsuit filed by Ohio against the decision to hold back Census data till September 30 because of the…
Ohio’s Attorney General is suing the Biden administration over the delay in the release of the 2020 Census data.The U.S. Census Bureau was supposed to…