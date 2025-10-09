Ohio Redistricting Commission could be meeting soon in next step on congressional map

Under the state’s congressional redistricting process, the Ohio Redistricting Commission is supposed to meet to approve a new bipartisan map this month. So far, that hasn’t happened. But the commission could be meeting soon.



Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) said Ohioans should expect a redistricting meeting to be called for later this month.

“I would say that there’s probably going to be a redistricting commission meeting called somewhere here within the next week or so,” McColley told reporters.

Gov. Mike DeWine, who actually calls the commission into session, also said the panel would meet "soon."

"I still am hopeful—don't know, not putting any odds on it—that something can be worked out," DeWine said. "As you know, these things if they get worked out, if they get worked out, they don't usually get worked out in a public meeting. They get worked out before and then there's a public meeting where it legally gets taken care of.”

Under the constitution, the Ohio Redistricting Commission has until the end of this month to agree on a bipartisan map or the process moves on. Democrats proposed a map in the last phase of the redistricting process that ended on September 30.

Republicans have not yet submitted a map, and McColley and House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said there’s still no Republican map to consider.

Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) said Democrats have chosen the lawmakers they want to seat on the commission.

“I’m looking forward to us getting to work,” Antonio said.

If the Ohio Redistricting Commission doesn't come up with a bipartisan map by the end of this month, it will be up to the Ohio Legislature to do it by Nov. 30. Republicans have supermajorities in the House and Senate. The legislature could pass a map without Democratic support, but if that happens, it would only be good for six years.