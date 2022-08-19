Most Ohio reporters say they'll skip Vance rally over concerns about media policy

A rally sponsored by a hard right organization is scheduled tonight in the Youngstown area, featuring Ohio US Senate candidate JD Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans. But a lot of reporters say they’re skipping it.

The application for a "press pass" for the event, sponsored by Turning Point Action, stated that the group has the right to access media footage for archival and promotional purposes, and "to know in what manner the footage will be utilized", and it said reporters must contact Turning Point Action to get approval to talk to attendees, some of whom, the group said, are underage. And reporters wouldn’t be allowed to record videos shown on screens during the event.

The online application features 12 bullet points that journalists must agree to, along with an acknowledgement that "you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19".

tpaction.com A screenshot from the online "press pass" application for the rally featuring Ohio US Senate candidate JD Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans. The event is sponsored by Turning Point Action.

Most journalists and news outlets have said those rules violate their ethics policies, and that they won’t cover the rally under such conditions.

Vance has participated in other rallies and events that didn't have these restrictions, including an event at the Delaware County Fairgrounds with former president Trump in April.

Organizers had said the event would happen at the Maronite Center in Youngstown, but that facility said it explained it wasn’t available because of an annual church festival. The rally has now been moved to the Metroplex in nearby Girard.