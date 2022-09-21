Ohio Supreme Court restores election denier to fall ballot in secretary of state race

The Ohio Supreme Court has ordered a podcaster who denies the results of the 2020 election to be listed on the fall ballot as an independent candidate to lead the state office that oversees elections. The decision came after Maras appealed a challenge that got her removed from the ballot last month.

The court’s three Democrats - Jennifer Brunner, Michael Donnelly and Melody Stewart - and Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor ruled in favor of Terpsehore Maras, who falsely claims Trump won the 2020 election. Maras had appealed a ruling from the assistant Secretary of State striking 17 signatures from her petitions.

That came after a challenge by Ohio Republican Party executive director Justin Bis last month, and then a hearing before Republican former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Terrence O'Donnell, who had recommended even more signatures be struck.

The justices said Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose “acted in clear disregard of applicable law” in that action and ordered nine signatures restored, giving Maras just enough make the ballot as an independent in the secretary of state race and face LaRose and Democrat Chelsea Clark.

Republican Justices Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine dissented, saying Maras didn’t follow the law when submitting her petitions. Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy didn’t participate.

Maras had tried to run in the Republican primary for secretary of state in May, but she had been ruled ineligible. Her appeal of that decision was rejected. She then filed petitions to run as an independent.