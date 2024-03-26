Ohio is being sued over new law that limits health care for transgender kids

Less than a month before House Bill 68—a statewide ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth—becomes law, the ACLU of Ohio says it has sued the state over it in Franklin County court, along with global law firm Goodwin.

Filed Tuesday afternoon in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, it seeks to block HB 68 from going into effect at all. The lawsuit is on behalf of two 12-year-old trans Ohioans and their families, one from Hamilton County and one from Franklin County, and argues they would lose “critically, medically necessary health care.”

The ACLU said months ago it would seek legal remedy over the new rules.

“The ban is cruel. It's not based on science and it's unconstitutional,” ACLU Legal Director Freda Levenson said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs argue that HB 68 goes against the Ohio Constitution by breaking a single-subject rule for legislation and discriminating against trans minors, among other claims.

An amendment backed by GOP lawmakers worried about Obamacare restricting health care choices more than a dozen years ago is also being cited as a reason for why HB 68 is unconstitutional.

“The ban on gender-affirming care will cause severe harm to transgender youth. These personal, private medical decisions should remain between families and doctors; they don’t belong to politicians. H.B. 68 violates the Ohio Constitution in multiple ways. We will fight in court to ensure that trans youth and their parents can access critically important, lifesaving healthcare without government intrusion,” said Levenson.

Levenson said all of the major American medical associations back puberty-blocker treatments for transgender youth.

Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery) was instrumental in HB 68's passage, and said he knew a lawsuit would come. "From the very day I started working on the bill, I knew there would be one," Click said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed HB 68 late last year, but almost all GOP lawmakers voted during sessions of the Ohio House and Senate to override that veto in January.

Click said other courts have upheld similar legislation. And he said he has faith the same will happen here in Ohio.

"I think we have an excellent attorney general who's very capable of defending this common-sense legislation," Click said.