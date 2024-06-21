Sponsor of changes to Ohio’s marijuana law wonders if it is still necessary

Though talks are reportedly continuing on tweaks to the marijuana legalization law passed by voters last November, one Republican lawmaker very involved in the negotiations says such legislation might not be necessary anymore.

But Rep. Jamie Callender (R-Concord) said there is one thing missing that legislators should deal with.

Medical marijuana dispensaries started applying to the state for licenses to sell to recreational customers on June 7. Sales could begin as soon as the state approves those dual licenses. New marijuana businesses had to have their applications in by June 14 to be put into a lottery to continue the process. That lottery will be held on June 21.

Callender commended the state's Cannabis Control Commission for addressing key concerns of lawmakers.

“There is a lot of concern about unwanted exposure to smoke, marketing toward children, access of those under 21 to marijuana, being sold near schools and all of those things are being addressed very well in the rule making,” Callender said. “So I don’t know that there’s a need for legislation.”

But Callender said lawmakers need to deal with delta-8, which is often called intoxicating hemp and is sometimes wrongly confused with marijuana. It isn’t covered by marijuana laws and is sold at gas stations, convenience stores and vape shops.

“I think a lot of legislators see that for sale in their district and think that’s the legal marijuana. It is not," Calendar said.

Senate Bill 278 would make the sale of delta-8 to minors illegal. But the legislation also contains a provision that limits home growing of marijuana to six plants per household, and requires anyone growing marijuana at home to register with the state. Issue 2 as passed in November allows home grow of up to a dozen plants per household. Callender said he would oppose any efforts to require home growers to register.

House Finance Committee chair Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) said negotiations are ongoing on marijuana legislation. But he said counting votes is difficult, because some conservative GOP members are pro-marijuana and some more moderate members are not.

Ohio lawmakers only have a few days before summer break, and they’re not expected to return until after the November election. Callender said at this point, it might be better to see how the marijuana legalization implementation goes.

And he said if changes are in order, maybe those should be addressed in January when the new General Assembly takes over.