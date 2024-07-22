How President Biden's exit from race could affect US Senate election

Some political scientists said President Joe Biden’s decision to end his re-election bid could be good for U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) in his race in Ohio.

Brown is running against Republican Northeast Ohio car dealer, Bernie Moreno in November. And that contest could be pivotal in determining whether the U.S. Senate remains in Democratic control.

Mark Caleb Smith, a political science professor at Cedarville University, said he doesn’t think the Biden exit will help Democrats win the top of the ticket in Ohio.

“I think at the presidential level, it’s probably not going to have a tremendous effect. I don’t think anyone really thinks Ohio is going to be in play for the Democrats necessarily, unless something really radical happens,” Smith said.

Switching the top Democrat on the ticket, however, could energize some voters who were not enthused about Biden, he said.

“I think a strong Democrat is able to, from the top of the ticket, who is able to inspire voters in places like Cleveland, Columbus or Cincinnati, will definitely help Brown,” Smith said.

If Vice President Kamala Harris is chosen by the party to run for president, it could mean higher voter turnout from Democrats. “Better turnout for Democrats across the board would certainly be better for Brown, and Harris at least gives them the possibility that could happen,” he said.

Ohio Wesleyan University Assistant Professor of Politics and Government Brianna Mack agreed that the switch could help Brown. She said she’s noticed a difference in the messaging from the Democratic party in this election.

“I do find it very interesting now, in light of Biden’s exit from the campaign, that we are now trying to push a party-centric message when that has not been the goal for party politics in a while,” Mack said.

For example, saving democracy is one of the key messages coming from many of the Democratic candidates right now.

Mack said this switch at the top creates a less certain environment, which should make the Democratic National Convention more interesting, she said.

“The upcoming DNC is going to be the first time in a really long time that we actually see an old-school nominating convention and that’s kind of exciting to see,” Mack said.

Most Democratic leaders, including Biden, are already endorsing Harris. In the hours since Biden made his announcement and endorsement, Harris and the party have raised more than $100 million. She hasn’t been endorsed by the Democratic National Committee yet.