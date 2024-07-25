The Ohio Supreme Court rules boneless chicken wings can contain bones

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a customer who ordered boneless chicken wings at a Cincinnati area restaurant could have reasonably expected to find a piece of bone anyway and guarded against swallowing it. Some Democrats are calling that ruling foul.

Democratic Sen. Bill DeMora said he has a bone to pick with the four Republican members of the Ohio Supreme Court, who ruled boneless wings could have bones in them.

"I don’t know how any person with commonsense or common knowledge or any kind of logic can determine something that says boneless can have a bone in it," DeMora said.



DeMora said the ruling prevents the injured party from having a jury trial. The Democratic lawmaker said if the court is redefining boneless wings, it signals potential problems for other issues Ohioans face.

“If they can say boneless wings can have bones in them, then what can they say about any other thing that matters to the citizens of Ohio?," DeMora said.

DeMora said he and other Democrats will be talking about this case because he thinks it will resonate with voters when they are considering who to elect to the bench. Three seats are available on the state's highest court and two sitting Republican justices are up for reelection. If Democrats won all four, they would shift control of the Republican-dominated court.

More on the court's ruling

In its conclusion, the majority Republican members of the court said, "the consumer could have reasonably expected and guarded against the presence of the injurious substance in the food. And what the consumer could have reasonably expected is informed by the determination whether the injurious substance in the food is foreign to or natural to the food."

The court was considering an appeal of a decision by the Twelfth District Court of Appeals that had arrived at the same conclusion.

Michael Berkheimer had sued a Butler County restaurant, Wings on Brookwood," and its suppliers. He said he suffered serious medical problems resulting from getting a chicken bone lodged in his throat while he was eating a “boneless wing” served by the restaurant. The trial court determined that as a matter of law, the defendants were not negligent in serving or supplying the boneless wing, and the Twelfth District Court of Appeals upheld that decision. Berkheimer argued the court of appeals focused on the wrong question—whether the bone that injured him was natural to the boneless wing—in incorrectly determining that the restaurant did not breach a duty of care in serving him the boneless wing. Berkheimer maintains that the relevant question is whether he could have reasonably expected to find a bone in a boneless wing. And he argued the resolution of that question should be left to a jury. But because of this ruling, Berkheimer won't get his day in front of a jury of his peers.



