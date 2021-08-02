-
A sharply divided Ohio Supreme Court has struck down a southwest Ohio school district’s policy of allowing 10 teachers and staff to carry weapons in…
A bill to list party affiliations of candidates for court of appeals and the Ohio Supreme Court on the November ballot has passed the state Senate – on a…
The Ohio Supreme Court now has three Democratic justices for the first time since 1994, with the first statewide swearing in to start the new year - the…
Way down at the bottom of the Ohio ballot are two important races – two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court. These are non-partisan races on the ballot, but…
The Ohio Supreme Court has let stand the law that allows the state to take over failing school districts, starting with the Youngstown City Schools in…
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide if a state law that says gun owners can’t use their weapons while drunk is constitutional.“Intoxication in and of…
The battle over the energy law that starts providing subsidies to Ohio’s two nuclear power plants in 2021 may not be over. The Ohio Supreme Court has…
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the state did not overstep its authority when it passed a law that forbids cities from placing residency requirements on…
The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to take up an appeal from Dayton’s only abortion clinic that would pave the way for it to keep operating. The Women’s…
The ruling comes in a case that was laced with presidential politics.James Miracle was hired at the Sandusky Veterans Home in 2015, two years after he was…