First major ad dropped in campaign for redistricting amendment in Ohio

In the hours leading up to Wednesday's Ohio Ballot Board meeting where contentious summary language for a redistricting amendment on the November ballot will be approved, the group that’s putting Issue 1 on the ballot began airing new ads.

The first ad from Citizens Not Politicians likens a sign stealing scandal by University of Michigan football to what Ohio’s politicians have been doing with lawmakers' drawing of district lines. The ad features a picture of former University of Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh with the word, "cheat", plastered over it. And the ad explains the concept of gerrymandering with X and O's.

Citizens Not Politicians spokesman Chris Davey said the new ad is airing on digital channels, including during sports.

“Politicians cheat to stay in power. And issue one is going to fix that. So any Buckeye who hates cheating is going to vote yes on that one," Davey said.

Davey said this ad is not part of the $17 million initial ad buy his group made earlier this summer. He said this ad will air on streaming platforms and will be shown during sporting events.

The ad tracking service Medium Buying reports supporters of Issue 1 are spending a total of $19.2 million on ads, with no ads booked by the "no on 1" side.

On Wednesday morning, the Republican-dominated Ohio Ballot Board is set to meet to approve summary language for the amendment Davey's group wants. But Davey is clear he doesn't want the language that voters will see on the ballot.

The three-page ballot summary is different than the 26-page amendment itself. Citizens Not Politicians sued the Ballot Board, asking the Ohio Supreme Court to force the panel to change the ballot summary. The Republican-dominated court ruled most of the contested summary language could stand, including a line that says the amendment requires gerrymandering. Issue 1's backers say the proposal is intended to do the opposite.

