Republicans gain near-total control of Ohio Supreme Court

Three Republican candidates swept the races for Ohio Supreme Court justice, unseating two Democratic incumbents and greatly increasing the GOP's power on the court. That's according to a projection from the Associated Press.

The results mean the court will be dominated by six Republican justices, with Jennifer Brunner as the sole Democratic justice.

Justice Joe Deters won a full term on the court, leaving the seat he was appointed to last year by Gov. Mike DeWine and defeating fellow justice Melody Stewart. Incumbent Democrat Michael Donnelly lost to Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan. And the seat Deters had been appointed to, which was won by Republican Sharon Kennedy in 2020 and left open when she was elected chief justice in 2022, went to Republican Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Dan Hawkins, who beat Democratic Eighth District Court of Appeals Judge Lisa Forbes.

"This is my last campaign," said Deters in an interview. "It's been a great honor. I've been elected statewide three times now, and I'm just amazed we have people that'll vote for me sometimes. But in all seriousness, I'm really honored to be elected again."

Hawkins will have to run for re-election again in 2026.

"I knew that going in and I'm ready to go. I'm going to soak in tonight and get to work as soon as I can and show the voters in two years that they should keep me on even longer," Hawkins said.

Shanahan said she's pleased to be among the Republican supermajority on the court.

"I think that the big difference is that you're going to see a safe and prosperous Ohio," Shanahan said. "You're going to see justices who understand exactly what their role is in our system."

This was the second time Supreme Court candidates ran under partisan labels. The candidates had all said they were running as individuals and not a team. The Supreme Court races were listed near the top of the ballot, immediately after the presidential race. The Republican candidates said the party designation on the ballot gives voters information, while the Democratic candidates said the races should be nonpartisan.