DeWine says he'll sign Ohio parental notification bill but wants some changes and additions

A bill that’s been a priority of Republican lawmakers seems to be one of the hundreds of measures that may get to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk this lame duck session – the so-called “Parents Bill of Rights”. And DeWine said he's getting involved with moving the bill.

House Bill 8 would require notifying parents about “sexuality content” in curriculum and allow them to opt their child out of it. The bill would also require school personnel to report if there are changes in a student’s mental or physical health, such as if they’ve asked about counseling.

"We've been looking at the language, and I've had some suggestions and changes that I wanted to make or additions I wanted to make," DeWine said. "I think the additions that I think will be made by the legislature will provide so that I will be able to sign the bill."

One of those additions could be a requirement that schools allow students to leave for religious classes off-campus during the school day, which the Ohio-based Christian education program Lifewise has been pushing.

LBGTQ advocates have compared the bill to Florida's "don't say gay" law, and have said it could force school employees to out kids to their parents. Teachers have expressed concern that it could result in fewer resources for troubled students.

Almost a year ago, DeWine vetoed a bill banning gender transition treatment for minors. Republicans in the legislature quickly overrode his veto. Last month DeWine signed a bill requiring people in K-12 schools, colleges and universities - public and private - to use the bathroom and other facilities that align with the gender they were assigned at birth.

DeWine spoke to reporters after the groundbreaking of a $2 billion terminal at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus. The new terminal, with 36 gates and one million square feet, is scheduled to be completed in 2029, in time for the 100th anniversary of the first-ever flight out of Columbus.