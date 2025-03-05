Fewer concealed carry weapons permits issued last year in Ohio - which no longer requires them

There were fewer concealed carry permits issues by Ohio's 88 county sheriffs' departments in 2024 – which may not be surprising, since Ohio no longer requires a permit to carry a concealed weapon. But the state’s top cop says there’s a good reason to get one anyway.

The annual report from the attorney general's office showed there were 73,552 concealed carry licenses issued in 2024 – including 59,112 renewals and 14,440 new licenses. That is a drop of 7.3% from the previous year. Republican lawmakers approved and Gov. Mike DeWine signed permitless concealed carry in 2022, allowing Ohio gun owners to carry their weapons without a CCW permit.

Republican Attorney General Dave supported what's called constitutional carry. But he said that only protects those carrying their weapons in Ohio, so he suggested those who travel between states consider getting a concealed carry permit.

“There's good reason to do it. And that is reciprocity," Yost said. "You go to a neighboring state or any other state in the union that has a concealed carry licensing regimen, you could be out of compliance if you don't have a permit in that state."

10 states don’t have reciprocity agreements with Ohio or other states on concealed carry permits.

Yost also noted that there are other advantages to getting a CCW permit.

“You have to go through the eight hours of training and learn about the weapon and the law, and I think that that's useful even if it's not required," Yost said.