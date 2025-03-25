Ohio House Democratic women mark Women's History Month by talking about equality

Women who serve in the Ohio House Democratic Caucus are marking Women's History Month by talking up policies they think the state should adopt to improve the lives of all of Ohio’s women.

Rep. Munira Abdullahi (D-Columbus) said Republicans who control the legislature, Congress, and the White House have not been advancing policies needed to improve the lives of women.

“We know what the strategy is; the pursuit of an agenda that seeks to silence us, to control our bodies, to erase our histories, and to break our collective power,” Abdullahi said. “But let me be clear—we will not be broken. We will not be silenced.”

The Democratic women talked about their support for legislation that would protect reproductive rights, combat domestic violence, and make childcare more accessible and affordable. But they also talked about something they said has widespread support but has not passed the legislature for decades – a plan to provide equal pay for equal work. Rep. Erika White (D-Toledo) said there are lasting ramifications for women who are not paid fairly during their years on the job.

“As a woman earns her wage and then she retires, she draws Social Security. She continues to not only be affected at the time she earns her wage, but in retirement, she continues to lose money as she’s retired and she cannot ever make that up. So we are talking about from birth to grave,” White said.

The Democrats said women who belong to unions are guaranteed equal pay for equal work, but added most women aren't union members.

Abdullahi said this caucus' message is too important to stay silent.

“Solidarity is more than a slogan. It is more than a press conference. It is action. It is showing up for one another in times of crisis. It is organizing in the face of injustice and ensuring that no one is left behind, whether they are undocumented, unhoused, targeted because of their faith or gender identity, or fighting for control of their own bodies," Abdullahi said.

Republicans control Ohio’s legislature but unlike the Democrats, they do not have a designated "women’s caucus". Majority Caucus spokesperson Olivia Wile issued a written statement: “The women of the Ohio House Republican Caucus are dedicated to advocating for legislation that empower women across the state, ensuring they have the opportunities, resources and support they need. The group is committed to working on policy throughout this General Assembly that reflects these priorities."



