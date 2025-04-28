Early voting turnout in Ohio is low so far. What effect might that have on Issue 2?

This is the last week of early voting in Ohio for the May primary. And so far, very few of the state's registered voters have cast an early ballot for the May 6 election.

There's only one statewide issue on the ballot. Issue 2 would reauthorize a 40-year-old funding initiative to issue bonds for public works projects like roads, bridges, and wastewater plants. This time the state would be permitted to issue $2.5 billion in bonds over 10 years. You can read more about Issue 2 here.

As Issue 2 comes up for reauthorization, there's a lot of water-cooler talk about a plan to issue $600 million in bonds for a new Cleveland Browns stadium and surrounding development in Brook Park.

"Issue 2 has nothing to do with the Browns stadium or the ongoing debate over the Browns stadium," said Sam Rossi, a spokesperson for the campaign to pass Issue 2. "I think there may be some limited confusion out there because there is a discussion in the legislature about issuing bonds to pay for a new Cleveland Browns stadium. However, that has nothing to do with the Issue 2 campaign and the issue that is before voters come next week."

Rossi noted Ohio voters have approved reauthoization of the capital improvements program three times in the past. He said is basically the lifeblood of infrastructure improvement across Ohio.

Low turnout statewide

With just a week to go before the May 6 election, only 83,229 of Ohio's roughly 8 million voters have cast ballots. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said it's typical for primaries like this one to have lower turnout.

"It is spotty in a year like this because it depends on how excited people are about whatever is on their local ballot," LaRose said.

LaRose said there's one area of the state where turnout has been a little higher.

"I don't know whether this is a cultural or sociological question but we do tend to see higher turnout along the western edge of the state, those counties that are sort of along the I-75 corridor and west of there," LaRose said.

Protessor Emeritus and Academy Professor of Political Science at Ohio State University Paul Beck said he's not surprised by the low statewide turnout.

Beck said it is important to remember that the May elections in some local areas are generating more attention because there are candidates on the ballot. And he said candidates races are more likely to prompt voters to go to the polls.

"Nothing excites voters as much as the candidate race, even in a primary," Beck said.

Beck said that excitement over candidates can also spill over into how candidates view other things on the ballot, like bond issues for example.

"As turnout has gotten lower and lower, and this is particularly true in the midterm contests, a larger percentage of the primary electorates are people who do, who are ideological extremists," Beck said.

Beck said a high turnout of ideological extremists on either side could affect Issue 2, especially in a low-turnout election.

In-person voters need proper identification

For in-person voting, LaRose said voters need proper photo ID. A valid Ohio driver's license is one form of ID that works but he said, right now, you don't need a REAL ID. LaRose said you can also use a military id, a passport, and some other acceptable ID's.

LaRose says people without an ID for purposes of voting can go to the local BMV to get one free of charge.

LaRose said there's been confusion about REAL ID's. He said that while they are not needed to vote in Ohio now, Congress is considering the SAVE Act. It's passed the U.S. House but not the Senate. LaRose said he hopes it does pass, and if it does, a REAL ID license would work for voting because most Ohioans had to prove their citizenship with a birth certificate to get that form of identification.

Voting hours this week

If you wanted to vote early, by mail, it's almost too late. Absentee ballot applications must be received by local board of elections by 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.

You can vote early, in person, at each county's early voting center during the following days and times:

Tuesday, April 29 - 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday April 30 - 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday May 1 - 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday May 2 - 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can also vote at your local early voting center this weekend:

Saturday May 3 - 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday May 4 - 1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There won't be any early voting opportunities on Monday May 5 as poll workers prepare for Election Day.

On Election Day, May 6, you can vote at your local precinct from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you ordered a mail-in ballot, you can return it personally to the local board of elections—not your precinct—by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.