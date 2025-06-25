Two-year, $60B Ohio budget with flat income tax, Browns stadium money off to Gov. DeWine

Both chambers of the Ohio General Assembly greenlit the final version of the GOP-majority biennial state budget mostly along party lines Wednesday. That means that after months of negotiations, House Bill 96 is headed to Gov. Mike DeWine to sign—and perhaps issue line-item vetoes.

The 59-38 vote in the House and 23-10 vote in the Senate came less than 24 hours after the conference committee, which harmonizes budget differences behind closed doors, released the latest HB 96.

That bill cleared committee by 4-2 in the early hours of Wednesday, around 1 a.m. and after hours of delay.

Much of HB 96 is defined by an effort to flatten the state income tax, transitioning down from the current two-bracket system to a flat rate for everybody making over $26,050 annually at 2.75% by tax year 2026. That would most immediately affect Ohioans who make more than six figures, if it goes into effect, saving them and costing Ohio more than $1 billion across the biennium, according to legislative analysis.

To account for the tax cut, members were told to be “deliberate” in their budget revisions, Senate Finance Chair Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) said.

Some government programs and projects will face cuts because of the effort to balance the budget.

Between the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources, there are tens of millions of dollars in funding reductions to H2Ohio, DeWine’s cross-agency clean water initiative. Lawmakers also ultimately rejected DeWine’s request for a $7.5 million earmark toward infant mortality, reducing it to $5 million.

HB 96 will overhaul K-12 public school funding, partly by dictating the amount of collected property taxes district can hold onto as carryover balances before property owners are refunded—settling on 40%.

It increases money put toward private school vouchers, including by establishing an educational savings account.

As for the closely-watched Cleveland Browns domed stadium project in Brook Park, the conference committee landed on a performance grant program funded by a percentage of money managed by the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds. Assets turned over to the division come from Ohioans’ dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks, among other sources. The budget will send $1.7 billion of the $4.8 billion in unclaimed funds held by the state to this new fund, with $600 million earmarked for a cash grant for the Haslam Sports Group. The money will be paid back through revenues from the Browns stadium.

The budget also changes a law banning sports teams in publicly funded stadiums from moving, which leaders said would settle a lawsuit over the Browns’ move from downtown Cleveland to Brook Park.