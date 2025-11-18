Bill requiring anti-abortion video in Ohio high schools heads to House floor

The Ohio House is poised to pass a Republican-backed bill would require public schools to show students videos on fetal development produced by an anti-abortion group. A committee made changes to the measure before passing it along party lines Tuesday.

Last minute changes were made to House Bill 485, also known as the "Baby Olivia Act", in the House Education Committee. The bill now states high school students will see a three-minute video on fetal development each year, instead of all students watching age-appropriate videos starting in third grade. The bill states the "Meet Baby Olivia" video will be produced by the anti-abortion group Live Action or the requirement will be fulfilled by "a substantially similar video".

“This is an age where students will be able to not only comprehend what they are watching but be able to question the authenticity and scientific accuracy of this video," said Rep. Mike Odioso (R-Green Twp.), who isn't a sponsor of the bill but suggested the amendment.

Another amendment that was accepted dealt with language to make it easier for parents to opt their children out. It requires a public school to make instruction materials related to human growth and development available to parents before showing the video instead of requiring them to do so only if parents ask for them. And students would be excused from instruction that includes a showing of the video upon parental request.

Democrats tried to make changes to the bill but couldn't

Majority Republicans on the committee rejected all five amendments proposed by Democrats. Rep. Sean Brennan (D-Parma) proposed an amendment to require schools to notify parents before the video is shown, something he said Odioso's amendment didn't do. Rep. Beryl Brown Piccolantonio (D-Gahanna) suggested permitting schools to use an alternative "medically accurate sex education" video.

“This is just another example of this legislature endorsing misinformation and propaganda over fact and science," said Abortion Forward Executive Director Jaime Miracle.

Miracle said Ohio is the only state without health education standards and suggested that's where lawmakers should focus their energy.

“So instead of creating comprehensive, age-appropriate, scientifically based health education standards, we’ve got these ridiculous piecemeal pieces that just invite propaganda and misinformation into our schools," Miracle said.

The bill will likely be voted on by the entire House on Wednesday. After that, it will go to the Senate for its consideration. There are Republican supermajorities in both chambers.

Similar bills have been enacted in Idaho, Kansas, North Dakota, Tennessee, Iowa, and Indiana.