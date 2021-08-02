-
A bill that would require abortion clinics to give women information about how to possibly reverse medication-induced procedures died in the last General…
-
In recent years, when big budget bills have passed, controversial changes in laws over abortion have been attached. And it's happening in this budget as…
-
Earlier this week, at the urging of a Texas group that opposes abortion, the city council in Lebanon in southwest Ohio passed a law making it illegal to…
-
The future of Ohio’s Down Syndrome abortion law was made clearer earlier this week when a sharply divided U.S. District Appeals Court ruled 9 to 7 that it…
-
A state law that bans the use of telemedicine in medication abortions is set to go into effect on April 12th. But a lawsuit has been filed to prevent that…
-
The pandemic slowed down work at the Statehouse in 2020. But lawmakers did pass bills that make it easier for Ohioans to get health care, make it easier…
-
State lawmakers have sent to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill that prohibits doctors from using telemedicine to prescribe abortion medication. It’s the second bill…
-
The Ohio House has passed, along party lines, another abortion bill. This one requires fetal remains from abortions be buried or cremated.The bill, which…
-
The number of abortions in Ohio continue to decline. 323 fewer abortions were reported in 2019 than in 2018 according to numbers in the latest Ohio…
-
Anti-abortion activists in Ohio are cheering the nomination of conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court – and they plan to celebrate…