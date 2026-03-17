DeWine signs bill banning Ohio communities from using ranked choice voting

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill banning communities from adopting ranked choice voting, which allows voters to sort and vote for candidates in order of preference instead of choosing just one. While the bill was bipartisan, a lot of Democrats were opposed.

DeWine signed Senate Bill 63 into law without making a statement. But when the bill was debated in the legislature, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle had some strong opinions about it.

"Banning ranked choice voting ensures one person, one vote," said Rep. Ron Ferguson (R-Wintersville) on the House floor in February. "We aren't voting for three of four or five people. We are voting for one person."

A few Democrats voted for the bill, but most voted against it, including Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), who said she had a change of heart on the matter as it went through the legislative process.

"I believe that when I first voted for the bill, Ohio wasn’t ready for this kind of approach," Antonio said last week, noting that she voted for the bill when it first passed the Senate in May, but now opposes a ban. "My constituents are telling me they are ready."

SB 63 was sponsored by Sens. Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) and Bill DeMora (D-Columbus).

Backers of ranked choice voting have claimed it reduces partisanship in elections and gives voters more say. Only two states currently use ranked choice voting, but this law will prevent local governments in Ohio from using the process that a few communities had been considering.

Ohio is now among the 19 states that have banned ranked choice voting.