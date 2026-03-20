Feds announce huge natural gas plant, data center project in southern Ohio

Two federal government agencies say a recently proposed $33.3 billion natural gas plant in southern Ohio will mostly power a major data center project.

The facilities, including the behemoth 10 gigawatt data center, will be constructed on U.S. Department of Energy-owned land in Piketon, according to a Friday news release from the agency.

SB Energy, under SoftBank Group, will build the natural gas plant. SB Energy will also invest $4.2 billion in new transmission lines across southern Ohio, constructed by American Electric Power, or AEP Ohio.

Construction is scheduled to start this year, the release said. Excess transmission will go to the broader grid.

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